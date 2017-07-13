In his 2017 Keith Jospeh Memorial Lecture for the Centre for Policy Studies, Nick Ridley has set out why free markets lift people out of poverty, act as a collectivist force and should be seen as Left Wing, in contrast to the Statist command and control policies of socialism. Ridley is also critical of crony capitalism and any whiff of imperialism.

How many of his fellow Conservative party colleagues agree with this unequivical liberalism is another matter.