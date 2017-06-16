Liberal Vision has been quiet for a while, in fact it has been almost a year since any of its contributors have written anything for the site. At least nothing momentus has happened over the last 12 months…

So, while we have been away what has been happening?

Alex Massie at CapX has been talking about liberalism and why the Lib Dems can’t capture the imagination of the public.

The Foundation for Economic Freedom has been making the case for liberalism.

Conservatives for Liberty have fallen out of love with their leader and learned the hard way that being in the Tory party is difficult for a liberal.

Oh yes and then there was a General Election…