The Twelve Days of Brexit
On the first day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the second day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the third day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the fourth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses..
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the fifth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses..
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the sixth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the seventh day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the eighth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Eight Labour factions…
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the ninth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Nine trade restrictions…
Eight Labour factions…
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the tenth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Ten deportations…
Nine trade restrictions…
Eight Labour factions….
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the eleventh day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Eleven bank relocations…
Ten deportations…
Nine trade restrictions…
Eight Labour factions….
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy
On the twelfth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Twelve points off sterling
Eleven bank relocations…
Ten deportations…
Nine trade restrictions…
Eight Labour factions….
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy