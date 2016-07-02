On the first day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the second day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the third day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Three Battlebuses…

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the fourth day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Four Brexit models…

Three Battlebuses..

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the fifth day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Five dodgy facts…

Four Brexit models…

Three Battlebuses..

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the sixth day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Six outraged liberals…

Five dodgy facts…

Four Brexit models…

Three Battlebuses…

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the seventh day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Seven knives in Boris…

Six outraged liberals…

Five dodgy facts…

Four Brexit models…

Three Battlebuses…

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the eighth day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Eight Labour factions…

Seven knives in Boris…

Six outraged liberals…

Five dodgy facts…

Four Brexit models…

Three Battlebuses…

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the ninth day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Nine trade restrictions…

Eight Labour factions…

Seven knives in Boris…

Six outraged liberals…

Five dodgy facts…

Four Brexit models…

Three Battlebuses…

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the tenth day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Ten deportations…

Nine trade restrictions…

Eight Labour factions….

Seven knives in Boris…

Six outraged liberals…

Five dodgy facts…

Four Brexit models…

Three Battlebuses…

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the eleventh day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Eleven bank relocations…

Ten deportations…

Nine trade restrictions…

Eight Labour factions….

Seven knives in Boris…

Six outraged liberals…

Five dodgy facts…

Four Brexit models…

Three Battlebuses…

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy

On the twelfth day of Brexit

My true love gave to me…

Twelve points off sterling

Eleven bank relocations…

Ten deportations…

Nine trade restrictions…

Eight Labour factions….

Seven knives in Boris…

Six outraged liberals…

Five dodgy facts…

Four Brexit models…

Three Battlebuses…

Two Vote Leave hats and

A Bill Cash eulogy