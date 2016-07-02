Browse > Home / EU / The Twelve Days of Brexit

| Subcribe via RSS



The Twelve Days of Brexit

July 2nd, 2016 Posted in EU by

On the first day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the second day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the third day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the fourth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses..
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the fifth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses..
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the sixth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the seventh day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the eighth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Eight Labour factions…
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the ninth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Nine trade restrictions…
Eight Labour factions…
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the tenth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Ten deportations…
Nine trade restrictions…
Eight Labour factions….
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the eleventh day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Eleven bank relocations…
Ten deportations…
Nine trade restrictions…
Eight Labour factions….
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

On the twelfth day of Brexit
My true love gave to me…
Twelve points off sterling
Eleven bank relocations…
Ten deportations…
Nine trade restrictions…
Eight Labour factions….
Seven knives in Boris…
Six outraged liberals…
Five dodgy facts…
Four Brexit models…
Three Battlebuses…
Two Vote Leave hats and
A Bill Cash eulogy

This entry was posted on Saturday, July 2nd, 2016 at 4:16 pm and is filed under EU. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed.