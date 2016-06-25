Posted in EU by Guest June 25th, 2016

Exciting A new party has been formed! The Cosmopolitan Revolutionary Advance Party, led by ordinary guy, Che Latte.

“People are sick and tired of parties not doing what they say they will do after elections… for example the hated regime of my predecessor… And that is why we must put that legacy behind us… by not respecting the result of this election… or the one in 2015 that led to this election… where the foolish Prime Minister, made a promise, and kept it.

No... those were not real elections… they were elections marked by lies… dirty, dirty, filthy lies… told by dirty filthy liars… who are probably racists… or nazis… or nazi racists… who hate democracy… that is why these stolen votes… stolen by dirty, filthy nazi, racists, who stereotype other people with their hate and prejudice… cannot be allowed to count…